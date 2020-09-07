PUBG: Scout's new Free Fire ID revealed

PUBG Mobile was banned in India recently, and the whole eSports community has been left disappointed and looking for alternatives. Scout is one of the best players of PUBG Mobile, and has also shifted to Garena Free Fire, until recently one of the top competitors of PUBG Mobile.

Free Fire also falls under the battle royale genre, where players need to be the last one standing on the island to get the Booyah, which is equivalent to the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner in Garena Free Fire.

In this article, we talk about his new Free Fire ID, and his opinion of the game.

Scout's new ID in Garena Free Fire revealed

The star player is playing with the character Maxim on his stream, with his in-game name as ImFakeScout, and his Free Fire ID being 2339156229.

Scout's in-game stats in his new Free Fire account

As his account is new in the game, Scout is currently in the Bronze tier. However, that should change quickly, as the star player is quickly notching wins in the classic mode.

His chat requested him to try out the character Alok, which is one of the best in the game, as it can heal. Scout also promised his viewers that he would try out the new skins in the game next time, as this was his first Free Fire stream. He also said he would try everything out gradually, with time now on his hands.

The whole transition of streamers who used to play PUBG Mobile to Garena Free Fire is very interesting. It has made everyone wonder if it will encourage other professional players to do the same.

Free Fire Max should also mitigate the graphics problem that many players are having with the game. It should also work as a welcoming platform for all the transitioning streamers in the future.

