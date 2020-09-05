The real story of Hayato in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games, and is loved by millions of players worldwide. The developers have conducted various eSports leagues and world championships around the world, allowing young gamers to make a living out of this title.

Free Fire also features a character system in which players have to choose a specific character before every match. These characters have special abilities that can be used during games to gain the upper hand over enemies. The developers even provide in-game descriptions for these characters.

This in-game lore of the characters help players relate more to their actual stories, which in turn gives them real-life value rather than being inanimate characters in the game. In this article, we will be talking about the updated description of Shimada Hayato in Garena Free Fire.

Shimada Hayato: Awakened storyline in Free Fire

Previously, Hayato had a mysterious in-game description:

"Hayato, a kid from a legendary Samurai family. Being the only child means that Hayato needs to carry on the family tradition and curse... This young samurai has a secret nobody else can know... For this, Hayato is willing to give up his life."

It gives us a relatively simple overview of the background that Shimada Hayato belongs to. He is from a Samurai family and has an unspoken curse and secret that he needs to protect, even at the cost of his own life.

At first glance, the story remains a little bit incomplete. However, recently, Free Fire released a cinematic video of Hayato on their YouTube channel, which shed some light on his past and ambitions.

In this four-and-a-half-minute clip, we come to know about Hayato's past, as he narrates his Samurai family's history and their motive to win every fight. Later, he is fighting some robots with the help of other characters like Kelly and Moco. They are also fighting with their in-game abilities, interesting attention to detail and their lore.

Later, Hayato is struck down by a robot, with Moco saving him at the last minute. Soon after, there is a giant laser moving towards an unconscious Hayato, but he can hear his mother's voice telling him to wake up and how precious the robotic arm of Hayato is to her. We also learn that it was his father's prophecy that has been inherited by him.

Free Fire characters have their in-game desription to deversify the gameplay (Image credits: Free Fire)

After that, Hayato evolves, now having two blades at his disposals with with blue energy all over his body. He rushes with a blue shield towards the big robot, piercing it into pieces, and this is where the cinematic ends.

