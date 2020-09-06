Free Fire: How to get free diamond royal voucher from Plan Bermuda web event

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most played mobile battle royale games, and continues to excel in its domain.

It frequently conducts in-game events to reward its active players. Currently, Free Fire is collaborating with the popular Netflix web series, Money Heist, and is having an event surrounding it.

It comes as no surprise, but this event also provides many incentives to players and awards them for completing specific tasks. In this article, we enumerate how to get the free diamond royal vouchers, which will help obtain free cosmetics in the game.

How to get free diamond royal vouchers in Free Fire

Step #1- First of all, players need to visit the event in-game by clicking the events icon on the home screen.

Step #2- After that, they will need to click on Plan Bermuda Web and proceed to the event.

Free Fire x Money Heist Plan Bermuda event in the game

Step #3- Players can either choose Interaction Video or Map Divination, depending on preference, and have to complete them. In the former, they will have to watch a series to small clips and answer questions to reach the end and claim the rewards.

Interaction Video reward in Free Fire

Step #4- Likewise, users can also opt to complete Map Divination, where they have to answer a series of questions that will then unlock a new place on the map. After answering all these questions, players will see the Money Heist character on-screen. They can share the same to claim the rewards.

Questions of Map Divination sub-part of the event in Free Fire

Step #5- After completing all these steps, they will need to share their results on social media to get the free diamond royal vouchers. Here is an in-game look of the reward.

