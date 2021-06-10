Free Fire new redeem code for today (10th June): Free Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale vouchers

Players can customize the appearance of their characters, weapons, and vehicles in Free Fire by selecting from a wide assortment of cosmetics. The developers add to the list of items regularly.

In most cases, players can purchase these items from the store using diamonds, which require real money. This is not feasible for everyone, and hence, developers provide them with alternatives like events and redeem codes.

The latter is released by the developers and can provide a variety of rewards once claimed successfully. Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code for the Europe server.

Free Fire redeem code for June 10th

Rewards

Free Fire redeem code: LH3DHG87XU5U

Rewards: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Only players in selected regions are eligible to claim Free Fire codes. The one given above is specifically for users on the Europe server. It should be noted that others will be unable to receive rewards. If they attempt to redeem them, players will get the following message: "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

How to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

A redeem code can only be used on the rewards redemption site, which is the specific website for utilizing them. The process for doing so is the following:

Step 1: Users must go to the official rewards redemption website. They can tap here in order to be redirected.

Players have to login

Step 2: After reaching the required webpage, players must log in via the platform that has been linked to their account. The available methods are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID.

Users must then enter the redeem code into the text field

Step 3: Next, they must enter the code mentioned above into the text field and press the “Confirm” option.

Step 4: After a successful redemption, a pop-up will appear, confirming the process and stating the rewards.

Players will be sent the rewards within 24 hours, and they will be able to claim them via the in-game mail section.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod