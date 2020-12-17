Free Fire OB 25 New Beginning Update: APK download link for Android devices

Garena Free Fire has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity in the last couple of years. Much of the game's success can be credited to the regular updates that are introduced by its developers.

The OB 25 update hit the servers of Free Fire on 7th December, and several new features were subsequently added to the game.

This article provides users with the APK and OBB download links for the latest version of Garena Free Fire.

How to download the Free Fire OB 25 update via the APK + OBB download links

To download Free Fire the OB 25 update, players need both the APK and OBB files of the game.

Free Fire OB 25 update APK download link: Click here

Free Fire OB 25 update OBB download link: Click here

The sizes of the APK and OBB files are 46.29 MB and 630.95 MB, respectively. Hence, players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device before downloading the game.

Here are the steps by which players can download and install the Free Fire OB25 update using APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Players first have to download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: They should then enable the “Install from Unknown source” option, if it isn’t already enabled. Players can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: They must now locate and install the APK file. However, they should not open it yet.

Step 4: Next, players should rename the OBB file to ‘main.2019113979.com.dts.freefireth’ but should not change its extension.

Step 5: They can copy and paste the OBB file to - Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a new one folder with that name if there isn’t one)

After the OBB file is copied, players can enjoy the latest version of Free Fire.

If players encounter an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they should consider re-downloading the files and following the steps given above again.

