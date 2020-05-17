Free Fire OB22 Update: Leaks reveal new character, gun, and lobby 

Garena Free Fire OB22 leaks

Garena Free Fire's OB22 update will hit global servers soon, and the Advance Server will be available to download from 20th May 2020. Leaks of the update have already started surfacing on the internet. These leaks suggest that the next big update will bring a new character, a sniper gun, and a brand new lobby.

The release date of the OB22 update has not been announced officially yet. Here are the complete details of the above-mentioned additions to the game.

Free Fire OB22 Update Features

1) M82B Gun

M82B Gun in Free Fire

A brand new M82B gun will be arriving in the upcoming update of the game. It is a sniper gun, and will be available in classic matches. The M82B sniper will not spawn on the map, and will be available via airdrop.

Moreover, it will offer you higher damage when compared to the other snipers like the Kar98. The gun will give players a big advantage in big maps like Kalahari, where it is not easy to spot enemies.

2) New Lobby

Summer Lobby (Credits: Gamers Zone)

The lobby in the OB22 update will be completely based on the 'summer' theme. Every summer, Free Fire introduces a summer theme and a summer event. You can catch a glimpse of the upcoming lobby in the above image.

3) Elite Maxim

Elite Maxim Character

Elite Maxim is the new character that will be added to the OB22 update, and this was teased by Free Fire during the official Advance Server announcement.

Elite Maxim is the 'elite' version of the Maxim character, and was also featured in Elite Kelly's trailer. The ability of Elite Maxim is not known yet, but it will not match the ability of the Maxim character.

Meanwhile, the new incubator Spikey Spines is going to arrive soon. Here is the teaser that was shared officially on YouTube:

