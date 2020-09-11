Free Fire OB24 Advance Server end date revealed

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has more than 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Developers of this popular mobile title update the game regularly to keep the existing players engaged.

Latest features are added to the Advance Server before being introduced to the global version of the game. Free Fire OB24 Advance Server was officially rolled out on 10th September.

Start of the Advance Server (Image Credits: ff-advance.ff.garena.com)

Already registered players will be able to download the APK from the official website. However, only a limited number of users will be able to access it due to the restrictions set by the developers. The players will be able to access the Advance Server only for a stipulated timeframe.

Free Fire OB24 Advance Server Close Date

Start and End dates of OB24 Advance Server (Image Credits: ff-advance.ff.garena.com)

The Free Fire OB24 Advance Server APK was made available on 10th September 2020.

The developers have also disclosed the closing date of the Advance Server. It will draw to a close on 17th September 2020, which will lead to the servers being taken down and Advance Server accounts being deleted.

End of the Advance Server (Image Credits: ff-advance.ff.garena.com)

It is crucial to note that players should not uninstall the global version to play the Advance Server.

Advance Server might contain some bugs and glitches. The players will have a chance to earn diamonds by reporting them to the developers.

As per the official announcement, a new pet and two new characters have been added to the game. Several other enhancements have also been made to in-game locations.

