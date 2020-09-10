Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio and published by Garena. It is one of the leading games on the mobile platform, and the developers do not shy away from introducing newer features regularly.

The Advance Server, as the name goes, receives these features in 'advance', and before they rolled out for the global version. Players can test the newer features by joining the Advance Server and trying all the content before it is inducted to the primary version of the game.

According to the official website, Free Fire OB24 Advance Server will be rolled out today, and the selected players will be able to take part in it. In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide that can help you participate in the Advance Server.

How to download Free Fire OB24 Advance Server

Follow the steps given below to take part in Free Fire OB24 Advance Server:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Advance Server. You can also click here to visit it.

Step 2: Log in with your Facebook account.

(Note: Your Free Fire account must be linked with your Facebook account. The download will only be available to the players who have successfully registered for the Advance Server)

Step 3: After logging in, you will be redirected to the download page.

Step 4: Click on the 'Download APK' button.

Step 5: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if not done already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 6: Install the APK. After the installation is complete, you can enjoy trying the new features.

(Note: The download button hasn't been activated yet. The players will be able to download the APK once the option is made available)

The Advance Server might contain some bugs and glitches. The players have an opportunity to earn diamonds by reporting them to the developers.