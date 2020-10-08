Free Fire OB24 Booyah Day update: Download link and step-by-step guide

Free Fire's OB24 Booyah Day update arrived on 23rd September and brought several new features which have elevated the game's overall battle royale experience.

If you haven't updated the game, you can do so directly from Google Play Store or by using APK and OBB files.

In this article, we provide you with direct download links for the APK and OBB files of the Booyah Day patch.

How to download the Free Fire OB24 Booyah Day update

APK download link: Click here

OBB download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 45.1 MB and that of the OBB file is 551.57 MB.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of Free Fire.

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files.

Step 2: Enable the 'install from an unknown source' option. You can skip this step if you have already enabled it.

Step 3: Install the APK file but do not open it yet.

Step 4: Rename the OBB file to main.2019112409.com.dts.freefireth. However, do not change the extension yet.

Step 5: Copy the file to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a folder with 'com.dts .freefireth' name if there isn't one already).

(Note: Remember to rename the OBB file. If you skip this step, the game will not work. Also, do not change the extension of the file.)

After the files are copied, you can enjoy playing the latest version of Garena Free Fire.

If you face an error message while installing the APK file, you should consider re-downloading the files and installing them again.

