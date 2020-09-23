The Free Fire OB24 update has finally been made available to the players. The users are understandably hyped about the changes and additions that have been made to Garena Free Fire.

Hindi has been added to the existing list of languages in the game. In this article, we discuss all the changes within the OB24 update of Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: CarryMinati’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Free Fire OB24 update: All the new changes

#1 New weapons

Parafal in Free Fire

Two new weapons – Parafal and Flamethrower, have made their way into Free Fire. Flamethrower will only be available in the training room as of now, while Parafal has been added to both Classic and Clash Squad game modes.

#2 New spawn island

Advertisement

The spawn island has been completely revamped. The new island has been designed for Free Fire's upcoming Continental Series.

#3 Armory Menu

Changes in the Armory

The Armory menu has also been changed. It now give the players an option to share screenshots of their weapon skins on social media, and will also enable them to equip weapon skins more efficiently.

#4 New gameplay feature and grenade mechanism

The users can now use Team Boost, which allows players to jump higher by taking off over another teammate. The mechanism for using a grenade has been altered as well. Now, users will be able to set up, or cook, before launching a throwable.

#5 Changes in Training Ground

The training mode has also received several alterations and additions. A new minigame named ‘Target Arcade’ has been made available to the players too.

#6 Character changes

A snip about character changes from the official patch notes

The ability of the character - Jai, has been buffed, making it a viable option for users. Apart from this, foes will no longer be able to see ‘Clu’ once the skill has been activated.

#7 Weapon balance

Stats of several weapons have been overhauled to ensure a level battle-field, and enhance the users’ overall experience.

#8 New setting features

Hindi made available

Players can now download, upload, and overwrite their settings. Also, as mentioned earlier, Hindi is available as a language option to the players.

#9 Bug fixes, optimization, improvements, and more

A snip about bug fixes from the official patch notes

Several bug fixes and optimizations have been made. The Clash Squad store has been improved as well.

You can read the complete patch notes by Garena Free Fire to get the full gist of all the changes that have arrived in the game. Click here to visit the webpage for the patch notes.

Also Read: B2K’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more