Garena Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most popular mobile battle royale titles. The game was launched over three years ago, and its popularity curve has witnessed a continual rise and shows no signs of slowing down. Some of this could possibly be due to the unique in-game aspects that the game features.

Characters with special abilities are one among them. The fast-paced battle royale title presently offers 34 characters, each of which, except Nulla and Primis, has unique abilities that aid players on the battleground.

The Free Fire OB25 Advance Server has been released by the developers. Players can download it and try out the new features.

In this article, we provide a list of all characters that have been added in the Free Fire OB25 Advance Server.

List of added characters in the Free Fire OB25 Advance Server

A total of three new characters – Sverr, Snowelle, and Mystery character have been added to the Advance Server.

#1 Sverr

The Sverr character was earlier added in the OB24 Advance Server but wasn’t added in the game. It has been made available again in the Free Fire OB25 Advance Server.

The in-game description of the character reads:

“Sverr is a top-tier MMA fighter.”

His in-game ability is called Going Berserk, which is an active ability. At the first level, it consumes 40 HP to increase damage by 15%; the effect lasts for five seconds and has a cooldown of 45 seconds.

#2 Snowelle

Snowelle is a new character that has been added in this iteration of the Advance Server. For now, the character appears as Nulla. The in-game description of Snowelle reads:

“Snowelle is a nanotech engineer.”

Her in-game ability is a passive one, and it is called Nano Nervers. It is quite peculiar, as within five seconds of hitting foes, players won't be able to use the active skills and convert EP to HP. However, there is a cooldown of 30 seconds.

#3 Mystery Character

The last character on this list is called Mystery Character, and there are chances that its name could be changed later on. It is displayed as Primis for now. The description is also the same as Primis.

The character has an active ability that creates a force field around the players, which blocks 500 damage from enemies. Also, the users within this field will be able to fire at the foes outside.

Apart from this, it also increases movement speed by 15%. Similarly, the allies within the force field will have their movement speed boosted by 15%. It also has a cooldown of 55 seconds.

(All the abilities mentioned in this article are for the characters in level 1.)

