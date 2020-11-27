Free Fire OB25 Advance Server start date revealed

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles on the mobile platform. Like other BR titles, it also brings new updates and maintenance services to better the game.

Free Fire recently launched the OB25 Advance Server, exclusive for Android users, on 26th November, which will end on 3rd December. As usual, it is available to a limited number of players, after the applications are reviewed. The new features are first introduced in the Advance Server so that the players can test them and report the bugs if there are any.

After the Advance Server goes through all errors and the problems get rectified and resolved, the devs will push the OB25 update to the global version.

How to register and play Free Fire OB25 Advance server: APK download

The Advance Server is a program where players can try out the new features in-game ahead of time, report the bugs and glitches, and give inputs about the additions.

Players who earlier registered for the OB25 Advance Server will get an activation code for the OB25 APK, which they can use to play the Advance Server update.

Players who haven't registered can also register now by logging into Facebook on Free Fire's official Advance website. There are a limited number of codes available for the OB25 APK, so they must hurry.

After registering, gamers need to download the APK file from the website or click here to do so. They can now follow these steps to play the OB25 Advance Server:

Players must allow the Install from Unknown Source option in the device settings and install the APK from the provided link.

After the installation is complete, they must open the game, look for the Guest option, and tap on it.

Enter the activation code

A pop-up will appear requesting the activation code.

They can type in the activation code received (Only for previously registered users).

Gamers can click Okay!

They can now enjoy the latest features in Free Fire.

Timeline of the Advance Server

As previously stated, the server opened on 26th November and will close on 3rd December, so users get an ample amount of time to register and play the Advance Server for free.

Also, players who report in-game bugs, glitches, and critical insights about the latest version will be rewarded with specific amounts of diamond top-ups as prizes.