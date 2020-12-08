Free Fire OB25 update: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire is one of the most downloaded mobile battle royale games of 2020. Most of its popularity can be credited to the regular and frequent updates that the devs introduce.

The devs released the OB25 update on 7th December, and players can update the game from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Previously, Free Fire was about 600 MB in size in the former, while the update file is 418 MB. In total, the game should take around 1 GB of space on the device after installation.

The OB25 update, also known as the Operation Chrono update, has a new theme: a futuristic world whose hero is the character Chrono. He is the in-game persona of football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

This article elucidates every detail about the Operation Chrono update in Free Fire and the changes made or yet to come.

Every detail about the OB25 update in Free Fire

The OB25 update is here, and players are excited to experience the new features and the new character, Chrono. However, the officials have announced that he will be making his way into the game on 19th December, so fans have to wait to get a first look at the much-awaited character.

Here are some updated patch notes and in-game changes made in Free Fire's Operation Chrono update:

#1 - Clash Squad

The new ranked Clash Squad season will start on 8th December at 0600 IST.

#2 - Weapons

A new weapon, Vector Akimbo, has been added, along with some nerfs and buffs on firearms like M82B, M4A1, and P90.

Advanced weapons were also added, which will spawn directly on the map.

#3 - Game mode

A new game mode, called the Training Grounds, will be included by officials soon.

#4 - In-game HUD

Players can now have two sets of saved HUD in-game.

#5 - Interface

A brand new ranked mode interface is now available, where players can view each mode's stats and season rewards.

Players can also rotate the utility menu HUD in-game.

To read the full updated patch notes, they can click here.

Along with all the major and minor changes, gamers can also see a whole new in-game lobby with a futuristic appearance and approach.