Free Fire OB25 Update: Release date, leaks, and more

Free Fire has amassed a huge player base worldwide and currently boasts more than 500 million downloads on Google Play Store. This popularity can be attributed to the new features that the developers frequently add to the game.

The Free Fire developers release all new features in the Advance Server before adding them to the game's global version.

Free Fire's OB25 APK was released on 26th November, with several new features. Meanwhile, the most speculated release date of the OB25 update is 7th December.

This article lists down all the features and probable leaks that are to be added to Free Fire with the OB25 update.

List of all added features and leaks in the OB25 update of Free Fire

As previously stated, the OB25 update in Free Fire is expected to be released on 7th December. The beta testers of the game are already enjoying some of the exclusive features that are yet to come to the original game.

Here is a list of all the probable features that are set to be added to the game:

1) New characters

Sverr in OB25 Advance Server

Three new characters named Sverr, Snowelle, and Mystery Character are set to be added to the game.

2) New Pet

Beaston pet

A new pet named Beaston has been added to the beta testing version of OB25. It has a skill that increases the throwing distances of the throwables, including grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs, and smoke grenades, by a certain percentage.

3) New modes

A total of three new modes have been added to the Free Fire OB25 Advance server: Cosmic Racer, Big-Head, and Chosen One.

Watch the video below to check out the Cosmic Racer mode:

4) New weapon - Vector

New Vector gun in Free Fire OB25 Advance Server

A new SMG, Vector, has been introduced in the Free Fire Advance server. Players can wield and equip two Vectors at the same time in the game.

5) New emotes

Top Scorer emote

Five new emotes have been added to the server, but only one of them - Top Scorer - can be viewed. The other two emotes are called Obliteration and I'm Saitama. The rest of the emotes do not have names yet.

6) New Spawn island

Changed waiting area

The waiting area/spawn island in Free Fire has been completely modified in the Advance server, and players can expect this change in the updated version of Free Fire too.