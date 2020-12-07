Free Fire OB25 update release date and time in India

Garena Free Fire is one of the most downloaded games of the year and has bagged over 500 million-plus downloads on the Google Play Store. Much of its success can be credited to the regular updates that the developers instate in the game.

Free Fire has a huge active playerbase in India and has already amassed millions of fans from the country. The OB25 update is set to bring in many new features to the game, like new weapons, gun skins, etc., and fans cannot wait to play it.

Yesterday, i.e., on 6th December, the Free Fire developers announced the maintenance schedule for the server. According to them, Indian players can expect the launch of the OB25 update at around 5:30 PM IST (GMT +5.30) today, i.e., on 7th December.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

Indian release date and time of the Free Fire OB25 update

As previously mentioned, in one of their social media posts, Garena stated the maintenance break date and time before the launch of the OB25 update in the country. Players can expect the release of the newly updated game today on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store from 5:30 PM IST (GMT +5.30) onwards.

The maintenance break in India is scheduled from:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on 7th December 2020

Advertisement

End time: 5:15 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on 7th December 2020

According to a post from Garena's official Facebook page by the developers, players who update the game between 7th and 12th December will receive exclusive and guaranteed rewards in the game. After the update, users will be able to claim 2x Weapon Royale and 2x Diamond Royale vouchers. Here is how they can claim the vouchers in-game:

Run Free Fire and click on the "Calendar" icon present on the right side of the lobby screen.

Navigate through the "Operation Chrono" event tab and tap the "Update Patch on 7/12" section.

Players then have to navigate and click on the "Claim" button to obtain the rewards from the game.

According to their patch notes update, Free Fire will also roll out some major changes, along with bug fixes and in-game feature development. Click here to know more about the complete and updated patch notes.

Also read: Hayato vs K: Who is the better Free Fire character?