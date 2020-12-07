Free Fire OB25 update weapon nerfs: New Vector Akimbo, M82B and M4A1 balances, and more

Garena Free Fire is one of the most downloaded mobile battle royale games of 2020. Since its release in 2017, the title has gradually been climbing the ladders of success. The new OB25 update of the game is just around the corner, and players are pretty excited for the upcoming changes.

Garena Free Fire has been scheduled to update the game today, i.e., 7th December, and as always, the update will bring forth some significant changes. One of these changes would be weapon stats rebalancing.

Free Fire has now announced that it will be adding major buffs to the classic M4A1 assault rifle while also making changes to the P90 SMG. The game will also be adding a new weapon to its arsenal - the Vector Akimbo, along with some major changes in the M82B sniper rifle.

Also read: Hayato vs K: Who is the better Free Fire character?

New updated weapon nerfs and buffs in the OB25 update of Free Fire

Free Fire developers are all set to bring in the new update today, and here is a detailed list of the newly updated weapon rebalancing statistics in the game.

1) Addition of a new weapon - Vector Akimbo

Image via Garena Free Fire

The developers will be introducing Vector Akimbo in Free Fire, which will be available in the Classic and the Clash Squad mode. The weapon has the Akimbo perk with it, which allows players to wield two vectors at the same time in the game. It has a short effective range but great power in close range. Here are the weapon stats of Vector in Free Fire:

Damage: 22

Magazine: 30

Rate of Fire: 0.08

Attachments: Muzzle, Stock

Advertisement

2) M82B

Image via Garena Free Fire

The M82B is one of the most powerful sniper rifles available in Free Fire, and with the OB25 update, the developers have been nerfing this weapon by reducing the drop or spawn rate of it on the map. Previously, this lethal weapon could be found very easily on the map, but now players will have to put in more effort to find this firearm.

3) M4A1

Image via Imageshack

According to the official website of Garena Free Fire, the game is going to buff the stats of this classic M4A1 assault rifle. As the website reads:

Advertisement

The M4 has been underperforming due to its above-average recoil and a slower rate of fire. We will be giving the M4 a bit more power and range so it can be a bit more competitive. After the patch, the M4 should feel a little more stable and reliable in the medium to long-range.

The increased damage stats of the M4A1 are:

Damage: 28->29

Rate of Fire: +5%

Effective Range: +12.5%

Max Recoil: 14%

4) P90

Image via Imageshack

The P90 SMG is one of the most lethal weapons to use in close-quarter combats in Free Fire, but according to the developers, the performance of the P90 when compared to other SMGs is underwhelming. Hence, the devs have been buffing the P90 SMG in this update.

There will slightly be an increase in the P90’s damage output in exchange for its Magazine extension slot. The updated stats of the P90 are:

Damage: 23->24

Recoil: -11%

Along with all the nerfs and buffs in the weapons, Free Fire will also be replacing the advanced attachments on the map with advanced weapons. Players will now be able to find advanced weapons on the map, which will be spawned in random locations.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?