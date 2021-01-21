Free Fire OB26 Advance Server for Android: APK download link

The Battle Royale genre has become quite prominent on the mobile platform, and games like Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have established themselves as the fan-favorites. Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the leading mobile titles, and part of its success can be attributed to the regular updates shipped out by the developers of the game.

Before an update is released in Free Fire, the new features are tested in an Advance Server. Today,on 21st January 2021, the download for the OB 26 Advance Server has been made available.

Players can download the APK file and try out all the new content. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the OB26 Advance server.

Free Fire OB26 Advance Server using APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install Free Fire OB26 Advance Server:

The players can press the Download APK button.

Step 1: Players can download the APK file from the official website after logging in with their registered account.

Alternatively, they can download the APK file of the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server from the link provided below.

APK file: Click here

Step 2: Users will have to enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option if they haven’t done it previously.

Step 3: Next, they would have to locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, they can open the game and tap the guest option.

Enter the activation

Step 5: A dialogue box appears, prompting the users to enter the ‘Activation code.’

Since the Advance Server is restricted to limited players, only those who received an activation code will be able to access it.

Step 6: After entering the code, press the ‘Okay’ button. Players can now enjoy testing the new features.

The developers haven’t revealed the exact timeframe for the Advance Server’s availability yet. Players can also earn rewards by reporting any undiscovered bugs and glitches.

