5 reasons why players should unlock Chrono in Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the world. It has already surpassed 500 million downloads on Google Play and has a massive player base.

While the game offers multiple characters with special abilities, Chrono is a recent addition to the game. This is a revolutionary character and is perhaps the most powerful in the Free Fire realm.

This article lists the 5 best reasons why every player should have Chrono in Free Fire.

5 reasons why every player should have Chrono in Free Fire

#1 Damage blocking ability

Chrono has an impressive active ability in Free Fire called the Time-Turner that blocks 600 damage from the opponents by creating a force field. This ability is unique and comes in handy when players tend to rush the opponent in the open.

#2 Instant shelter

Chrono's ability allows him to create a force field that blocks enemy attacks and shoots down the opponent from a semi-transparent force field. This way, the player is protected from the enemy's attacks and can also fire back at them.

Whenever the player needs shelter, they can use Chrono's ability to make an instant shield in any circumstances.

#3 Assisting the allies

As previously mentioned, Chrono can create a force field that boosts the player's speed. Allies inside the forcefield of Chrono also get a major boost in their movement speed, which is often highly beneficial during squad rushing or executing an ambush.

#4 Direct rushing

Players can rush directly at the opponent without any hesitation while equipping Chrono. Chrono offers an instant shield of protection and enhances speed. Players can easily gain an edge over the enemy using Chrono's ability.

Opponents cannot shoot the player while he/she is inside the force field. Players can use this advantage to block attacks and fire back at enemies without losing any HP.

#5 Reviving teammates

Apart from using the shield during rushing, Chrono's ability can also be used to revive teammates. During an intense gunfight, players can heal themselves or revive teammates. The force field encompasses the player and teammates.

The player can easily revive the teammates without taking damage when unguarded.