Free Fire OB26 Advance Server: New characters, pets, lobby, and more

The Free Fire OB26 Advance Server is already underway, and players can now access the Advance Server APK file from the website. As always, the new update will bring in a lot of new features.

Free Fire is one of the most popular titles in the esports community and is known for its unique gameplay and features. The devs have rolled out the OB26 update in the Advance Server, and limited players who register on the server can access the early version.

This article shares insight into all the latest changes and inclusions made in the OB26 update of Free Fire.

List of features added to the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server update

Two new characters, a new lobby, and one new pet have been seen in the latest server update. Here is the detailed list of the latest additions:

#1 - New character - Shirou

The new character, Shirou, is said to have a passive ability called Damage Delivered. At his base level ability, when the player gets hit within a 50m radius, the attacker is marked to the player for the first 3 seconds. Also, the first shot on a marked enemy has 10% additional armor penetration.

Upon maximizing the character using Free Fire character fragment cards, his abilities will also get boosted significantly.

#2 - New mystery character

The new Mystery Character is said to have an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. He can unleash a sonic wave forward, damaging five gloo walls within 20m. Also, each gloo wall deployed will result in increasing HP recovery beginning from 2 points.

The character's ability, however, has a cooldown of 65 seconds.

#3 - New pet

A new pet that looks almost like a baby dragon will be available in the pet store section of Free Fire. There is not much information about its ability, but it can be speculated that the pet can fly.

The pet costs ten diamonds and can be bought from the 'Pet' store section.

#4 - New lobby

A new in-game lobby is also seen in the OB26 update. The new lobby features a caged combat arena in the middle and looks like it is situated inside some sort of a closed stadium.

Players can experience the new lobby in Free Fire as soon as it makes its way into the game soon in the official release.