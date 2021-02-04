Free Fire OB26 Project Cobra Update For Android: APK Download Link

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game has won several laurels, including the Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020. The developers of the game routinely incorporate a wide variety of features.

On 4th February, the OB26 update was rolled out. Users can try out several new aspects that have been added to the game. Players can download the OB26 update via the APK file or Google Play Store/Apple App Store.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how the players can download the latest OB26 update on their device via the APK file.

Downloading Free Fire OB26 update using APK file

The players require both APK and OBB files to download the Free Fire OB26 update. Here are the download links for both files.

Download links

Free Fire OB26 APK file: Click here

Free Fire OB26 OBB file: Click here

Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download both APK and OBB files from the link provided above. The size of the APK file is 46 MB, and the OBB file is 612 MB.

Step 2: Locate then and install the APK. Enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option before the installation.

Step 3: Next, rename the OBB file to ‘main.2019114135.com.dts.freefireth’.

Step 4: Lastly, copy the OBB file to ‘Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth’. Create a folder with this name if there isn’t one already present.

Players can enjoy trying out the new features after the OBB files are copied.

Patch notes

Following are a few of the features that have been added to Garena Free Fire:

New Item - UAV-Lite

New Training Grounds - Batou

Vending Machine Update

New Item - War Chest

New System - Revival Point

New Item - Revival Card

High FPS and Shadow functions are now available for all devices.

Twitter log is now supported.

New Free Look option

Introduction of Quick Message

