Free Fire OB26 Update Weapon Nerfs: New Mag-7, Vector and M1887 Balances, and more

Free Fire OB26 is finally here and is packed with plenty of new and exciting features including new weapons, enhanced training grounds, social system update, new revival mechanism, and more.

Players can download the Free Fire OB26 update from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, however, they will be able to experience the new patch only after the maintenance ends.

Apart from adding new weapons like the Mag-7 Shotgun and Knife, the developers have made significant changes by enhancing certain weapons and nerfing a few of them. The players can click here to read the complete Free Fire OB26 patch notes.

Let's take a look at some of the new weapons and inventory in the Free Fire OB26 update.

Free Fire OB26 update weapon and balance

Image via Free Fire / Website

New Weapon - MAG-7

The patch notes state the following about MAG-7;

The MAG-7 Shotgun is one of the more lethal weapons at close range

"MAG-7 will be the new shotgun coming into this patch. With its super high rate of fire, this weapon will be extremely deadly in close quarter combats."

The MAG-7 Shotgun will be available in the Classic and Clash Squad mode. Here are the stats of the weapon;

Base Damage: 20

Magazine: 8

Rate of Fire: 0.2

Attachments: Grip, Stock

FF Knife

The FF Knife is a throwable weapon

The players will be able to use the new throwable FF Knife in the Classic (Casual & Ranked)

The stats of the knife are as follows

Base Damage: 50

Ammo: 3

Rate of Fire: 0.5

Armor Penetration: 100%

Vector

The Vector has been around since OB25 but received a Nerf this update

The Vector was added in the OB25 update and this update, it has received a Nerf in terms of Damage, Accuracy, and Range. The changes are as follows

Minimum Damage: -1

Maximum Range in Akimbo: -4

Accuracy in Akimbo: -18%

M1014

The M1014 a great pump action shotgun

Over time and with the addition of new weapons, the M1014 shotgun has become a bit obsolete, and hence its Damage and Rate of Fire has been increased by;

Minimum Damage: +3

Rate of Fire: +5%

M1887

The M1887 is a great long-range weapon

M1887 has received a nerf in the maximum range, making it difficult to one-shot the enemies in the medium range.

Maximum Range: -3%

Parafal

The Parafal is a popular AR since OB24

The Parafal is an AR that was introduced in the OB24 update. The gun range has been reduced while the recoil has been increased. Apart from this, the magazine attachment slot has been removed.

Recoil: +9%

Maximum Range: -15%

Woodpecker

The Woodpecker is a Sniper Rifle that uses AR Ammo

Woodpecker had a relatively higher fire rate and huge magazine in this update, this has been nerfed.

Rate of Fire: -8%

Removed the magazine attachment slot

UMP

The UMP got upgrades to Armor Penetration and Damage

UMP has received a buff in damage and armor penetration to make it a viable option in the last few circles.

Armor Penetration: +5%

Minimum Damage: +1

M249

The M249 has become lighter with the new OB26 update

The LMG has low mobility which has been buffed in the patch. Apart from this its accuracy while moving has also been reduced.

Movement Speed While Firing: +10%

Minimum Range: +4%

Accuracy While Moving: -4%

SVD

The SVD has a slower rate of fire in the OB26 update

SVD is by far one of the best weapons available in Airdrops. In this weapon balance, its rate of fire and damage to the body has been reduced.

Rate of Fire: -9%

Additional Damage to Body: 50%->40%

Groza

The Groza in the OB26 update has got some great upgrades overall

Groza is an Airdrop weapon, and it has received a significant buff overall, improving its rate of fire, damage, and reduction in recoil.

Rate of Fire: +8%

Minimum Damage: +3

Recoil: -6%

Deal 100% damage to arms and legs

