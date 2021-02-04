When will Free Fire open today? Maintenance details for OB26 update

The Free Fire OB26 update is just around the corner, and fans are immensely excited about all the new features that are set to arrive in the game.

This article takes a look at the maintenance details of the update and discusses when the players will be able to access the servers of Free Fire again.

When will Free Fire open today?

The maintenance for the OB26 update is currently underway, and players cannot enter the game yet. When they try to access the game, they will encounter an error message stating:

“The server will be ready soon.”

There is no way around this error, and all that players can do right now is wait.

Free Fire's social media post about the maintenance reads:

“Get ready for the new update coming soon. Maintenance will begin tomorrow starting at 9:30am - 6:00pm (IST).”

“During this time, you will not be able to enter the game, but you can continue playing as usual and experience the new patch as soon as you update after the maintenance. Look forward to an updated Training Map, Revival System, Clash Squad, and more!”

Here are the exact timings for the maintenance break:

Maintenance Timings

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on February 4th, 2021

End time: 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on February 4th, 2021

The servers are expected to be up and running by 6:00 PM IST, and players will be able to try out all the new features once the update is rolled out globally.

Features

In a video on their social media handles, Free Fire developers confirmed numerous features that are set to arrive with the update.

Players can watch the video down below to check out some of them:

