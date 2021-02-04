Free Fire OB26 update: APK+OBB download links for Android devices

Ever since the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server was released, players have been eagerly waiting for the global update. The developers have finally started rolling out the OB26 update, and the new patch brings new weapons, firearm balance, a revamped training ground, and more.

Players can download the update directly from the Google Play Store or use APK and OBB files to do the same.

This article provides users with the APK and OBB files of the OB26 update.

Free Fire OB26 Update: APK+OBB download links

Users will also receive 2x Diamond Royale Voucher and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher for updating the game by February 9th. They can collect the rewards from the in-game mails section.

APK download link: Click here

OBB download link: Click here

The APK file size is 46 MB, while the OBB file size is 612 MB. Hence, players must ensure there is enough space on their devices before downloading the files.

Users can follow these steps to download the Free Fire OB26 update:

Step 1: They first have to download the APK and OBB files from the links above.

Step 2: Next, they must enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option if it hasn’t been done previously. After enabling the option, they have to locate and install the APK file. However, they should not open it.

Step 3: Users must then rename the OBB file to ‘main.2019114135.com.dts.freefireth’ but shouldn’t change the extension.

Step 4: Lastly, they have to copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth. Gamers need to create a folder with the name if there isn't one already.

(Note: The servers are down for maintenance, so users will not be able to access the game and will encounter an error stating that "The server will be ready soon." They can play the game and test the new feature once the maintenance concludes at 6:00 PM IST)

