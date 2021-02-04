The server will be ready soon for Free Fire error: When will the Free Fire OB26 update be ready to play?

The highly anticipated Free Fire OB26 update will go live on February 4, 2021, i.e., today. Fans are immensely excited for the update as it will bring a bunch of new features to the game, including new weapons, firearm balance, a revamped training island, a new partner system called Dynamic Duo, a new revival mechanism and more.

Like every other update, the servers will be taken down for maintenance, and players will not be able to play the battle royale game during this period.

In a social media post yesterday, Free Fire announced the schedule for today's maintenance period. Here is the exact schedule:

Maintenance Timings

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on February 4, 2021

End time: 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on February 4, 2021

Maintenance details for Free Fire OB26 update

If a player tries to open Free Fire during the maintenance period, they will encounter an error message stating:

"The server will be ready soon."

This error is due to the game's servers being down for maintenance. There is no way around it, and all that the player can do is patiently wait for the break to be over.

Players will be able to try out the new features of the patch once the maintenance period ends at 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30).

Players can download the new update directly from Google Play Store and Apple App Store once it is made available. They will obtain the 2x Diamond Royale Voucher and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher if they update the game between February 4 and February 9.

Players can collect these items from the in-game mail section by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Players first have to press the events icon and navigate through the 'Events' tab.

Step 2: Next, they have to select the 'Update Patch on 4/2' section.

Step 3: Players then have to press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to claim them.

Players can watch the video below to take a look at some of the new features that are coming to Free Fire with the OB26 update:

