Free Fire OB26 update release date and time in India

The next Free Fire OB26 update will go live today, i.e., February 4th. Garena will add the new features and improvements in the update.

As always, the devs will remove servers for maintenance before the update, and during this time, players will not be able to access the game. The update can be downloaded directly from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

However, players can play the game and check out all the new features only after the maintenance break.

This article gives players precise information about the maintenance and release times of the Free Fire OB26 update on the Play Store in India.

Free Fire OB26 update: Expected release time

Recently, Free Fire posted the maintenance break schedule in India in a recent social media post, which says:

"Get ready for the new update coming soon. Maintenance will begin tomorrow starting at 9:3 AM - 6:00 PM (IST). During this time, you will not be able to enter the game, but you can continue playing as usual and experience the new patch as soon as you update after the maintenance. Look forward to an updated Training Map, Revival System, Clash Squad, and more!"

Evidently, the maintenance break timing in India will be from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM (IST) today. Therefore, players can expect the update on Play Store at around 1:00 PM (IST). They can access the game after the server maintenance break at around 6:30 PM (IST).

Players can also collect free rewards in the game if they update Free Fire between February 4th and February 8th.

They can follow these steps to claim the rewards after updating their game:

Step 1: Users need to run Free Fire and press the ‘Calendar’ icon on the screen’s right-hand side.

Step 2: Then, they must navigate to the ‘Events’ tab and select the ‘Update Patch On 4/2’ section.

Step 3: Then, gamers can press the ‘Claim’ button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

After the update, players can see a wide range of new features making their way into the game, such as a new Buddy Meter, war chests, revamped training grounds, weapon balance, etc.

