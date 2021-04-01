Free Fire OB27 Advance Server for Android: APK download link

The APK file for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server has been made available today, i.e., April 1.

Players can download the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server to be able to test out new features before they are implemented into the game with the final update.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download and install the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server on their Android devices using its APK file.

How to download and install the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server on Android devices

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website. The link to the website is provided below:

Official Advance Server website: Click here.

Step 2: Next, they must log in with the Facebook account that they used to register for the server.

Step 3: Players must then find the "Download APK" option and click on it. The APK file will get downloaded soon.

The APK file size is about 701 MB, so players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Step 4: Players must locate and install the APK file. They should remember to enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option before doing so.

Step 5: After installing the file, players can open the application and enter the Activation Code in the text field to access the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server.

Note: To access the Advance Server, players are required to have an Activation code, which is given to only a limited number of users by the developers.

The Advance Server is a standalone application, and players do not have to uninstall Free Fire to check it out. It is to be noted that the server will have several bugs and glitches. Players who report these issues will be rewarded with diamonds.

