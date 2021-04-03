The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server is finally live, and players can now try out all the new features it comes with. These include:

New characters - Awakened Andrew, Xayne, and Mystery Character.

New Pet - Moony

New Weapon - Kord

New Convoy Crunch game mode

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server was made available on April 1 and will close on April 8. Players can download it using the APK file present on the official website.

Timeline of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how to download the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server.

Free Fire OB27 Advance Server: APK download link for Android devices

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the APK file of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Next, players should log in and click on the "Download APK" button. The APK file for the Advance Server will be downloaded soon.

The APK file size is around 701 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough space available on their device before downloading the file.

Click on the Download APK option

Step 3: Once the download is complete, players should enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option and install the APK file on the device.

Step 4: Players can then open the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server. They have to enter the Activation Code to access the server and try all the new features.

(Note: Players will not be able to access the Advance Server without the Activation Code.)

If players encounter a parsing error while installing the APK file, they can consider re-downloading the file and following the steps mentioned above again.

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server might have several bugs and glitches. Players can earn diamonds by reporting them to the developers.

