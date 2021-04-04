Free Fire OB27 Advance Server APK download link and registration method revealed

Free Fire OB27 Advance Server went live on April 1 and will be available till April 8. During this time, players will try out all the new features, including New Pet - Moony, multiple characters, a new weapon, content, and more.

Everyone can download the OB27 Advance Server via the APK file present on the official website. However, only selected members with an Activation Code will be able to access it.

Timeline of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

This article provides a guide about how the players can download it and the registration method.

Free Fire OB27 Advance Server APK download link

APK Download

As stated earlier, users can install it using the APK file from the official website. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website by clicking here.

Step 2: Next, log in and tap on the "Download APK" option.

The APK file size is around 701 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough space available on their device before downloading the file.

Step 3: After the file is downloaded, enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option and install it.

Step 4: Finally, open it and enter the activation code to access the server, and then they can try out all the new incorporated features.

If the player encounters a parsing error, they can consider downloading the file again and following the steps mentioned above.

Note: Without the Activation Code, players won't be able to access the Advance Server. Also, the code is only given to a specific number of users by the developers after registration.

Registration

Players have to enter all the details

Users have to follow the steps given below to register for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server:

Step 1: Players must visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website.

Step 2: They are required to log in via their Facebook accounts to register.

Step 3: Enter all the required information.

