Diamonds, the in-game currency of Free Fire, are utilized for various purposes like purchasing items and more. However, they aren’t free, and users are required to buy them.

Spending money on a game isn’t always a feasible option for all the players. Therefore, they look for alternative methods to obtain the currency for free. This article lists out the five best ways to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost in April 2021.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Happy Prince Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

5 best ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free in April 2021

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most used and trusted ways amongst the players. It has over 50 million downloads on the Play Store and is rated 4.3 on the same.

In the application, users have to complete simple and straightforward surveys to obtain Google Play Credits. They can later use them to purchase diamonds directly from the Garena Free Fire.

Advertisement

Click here to visit the Play Store page for Google Opinion Rewards.

#2 Giveaways and custom rooms

Giveaways

Multiple Instagram pages and YouTubers host giveaways, which provide players with the perfect opportunity to receive Free Fire diamonds at no cost. If they are lucky, they might get their hands on the in-game currency.

Meanwhile, several custom rooms also have diamonds as the prize, and subsequently, players can participate in them as well.

Also read: Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site: Everything to know about applying Free Fire redeem codes

#3 GPT Apps

Advertisement

(Image via Poll Pay / YouTube)

There are numerous GPT (Get-paid-to) applications available in the market, such as Easy Rewards and Poll Pay. Players generally have to complete various offers such as surveys, quizzes, and more.

They can later redeem several rewards such as gift cards and more. It is crucial to note that payout options vary depending upon the country of the user.

#4 Events

King of the Hill event

Developers of the title add numerous events that provide players with a chance at obtaining free diamonds. Currently, the King of the Hill is going on, and there is a total prize pool of 10000 diamonds.

Users must upload their top 1 v 4 clutches and squad wipes on Booyah! to participate in the event.

#5 GPT Websites

Advertisement

Swagbucks

GPT Websites are the last method that the players can use to obtain diamonds for free. They function similarly to the GPT applications, and the users have to complete tasks such as surveys and more.

Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, and YSense are a few of the most used websites amongst users across the world.

Also read: Aditech’s Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more