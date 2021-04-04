Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Happy Prince Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amit Sharma, otherwise known as Amitbhai, is an illustrious Indian Free Fire content creator. He regularly streams the title and creates videos related to it on his channel ‘Desi Gamers,’ which has around 9.38 million subscribers.

Happy Prince Gaming is another prominent Indian Free Fire. He currently has an enormous fanbase and boasts a subscriber count of about 3.7 million. This article compares their stats in the battle royale sensation.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 8094 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2218 for a win rate of 27.40%. He has racked up 21091 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Meanwhile, he has won 742 of the 4304 duo games he has played, corresponding to a win ratio of 17.23%. In the process, he has registered 11366 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The Indian YouTuber has played 3380 solo games and has triumphed in 276, having a win percentage of about 8.16%. With 7627 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.46.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 182 squad games in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 37 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 20.32%. He notched 561 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.87.

He has played 122 and has 9 first-place finishes, leading to a win ratio of 7.37%. He killed a total of 386 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Desi Gamers has also played 56 solo matches and has 8 victories, maintaining a win rate of 14.28%. He bagged 201 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.19.

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124618683.

Lifetime stats

Happy Prince Gaming has contented in 7773 squad matches and has a win tally of 1653, retaining a win percentage of 21.26%. He has cumulated 22031 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.60.

Moreover, he has played 1340 duo games and has emerged victorious in 265, converting a win ratio of 19.77%. With a K/D ratio of 3.33, he has 3580 frags.

The content creator has played 1345 solo matches and has outshined his enemies in 149, making his win rate 10.85%. He collected 3412 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Ranked stats

Happy Prince Gaming has appeared in 141 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 18 of them, translating to a win ratio of 12.76%. He has 534 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.34.

Moreover, he has played three solo matches and a single duo game.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. For lifetime stats, Happy Prince Gaming has the edge in solo and duo modes. Amitbhai has a greater win rate in squad mode, while Happy Prince Gaming has a superior K/D ratio.

Happy Prince Gaming has only played a few solo and duo matches. Hence, comparing their stats in those modes isn’t possible. Desi Gamers has a better win rate, whereas Happy Prince Gaming has a higher K/D ratio.

