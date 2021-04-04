Aditech’s Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Atharv Rao, aka Aditech, is an upcoming YouTuber in the Indian Free Fire community. His channel has grown immensely over the past year. He creates content related to various aspects of the game, including challenges, gameplay, and more.

He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of about 1.78 million. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details such as monthly earnings.

Also read: 2B Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Aditech’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 779084851.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Aditech has featured in 3606 squad matches and has come out on top on 1354 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 37.54%. He has accumulated 7280 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.23.

Coming to the duo mode, he has contented in 2106 games and has bettered his foes in 199, having a win rate of 9.44%. In the process, he bagged 4098 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.15.

The content creator has 1928 solo matches to his name and has 195 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 10.11%. He notched 3518 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.03.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Ms Rainbow: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Aditech has appeared in 66 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 11, leading to a win rate of 16.66%. With a K/D ratio of 2.96, he has 163 frags.

Apart from this, Aditech has competed in 13 duo matches and has cumulated 34 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.62.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Aditech (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Aditech’s estimated monthly earnings are between $9.8K - $156.1K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is estimated to be in the range of $117.1K - $1.9 million.

His YouTube channel and rank

Aditech has been creating videos on YouTube for over a year and a half. Over time, he has uploaded 203 videos and has garnered 111 million views. As stated above, he has over 1.78 million subscribers.

Advertisement

Aditech has grown immensely over the period

His channel is ranked 1637 in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Players can click here to visit it.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

Also read: Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more