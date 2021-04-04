Free Fire Partner Program: Special badge, eligibility, application process, and more

The rise in popularity of Garena Free Fire has contributed to the growth of several fields, including content creation, streaming, and Esports, which have emerged as a viable career option for the players

Garena has a Partner Program in place for community members and content creators across numerous platforms, offering them various exclusive perks.

This article provides a detailed guide about the Partner Program in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: 5 best ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free in April 2021

Free Fire Partner Program

Perks of Partnership Program

Each partner content creator will receive a special badge on their profile that will set them apart from other users along with numerous other perks that comprise of:

In-game rewards, custom rooms, and diamonds Financial compensation (This is restricted only to the users with over 500000 subscribers and 95% Free Fire content) Advance access to content Official feature on Free Fire social media Access to official observer Free Fire client Attractive in-game codes for giveaway to your fans Access to communication with the Free Fireteam Invites to tournaments and esport events Exclusive merchandise

Advertisement

Criteria and more

Basic Criteria for Partnership Program

Garena has an internal process for reviewing applications since the slots are limited to the best creators. As per the official website, the following are the basic minimum criteria for the Free Fire Partner Program:

Vibrant YouTube channel with over 1,00,000 subscribers

80% Free Fire content in the last 30 days

Minimum 3,00,000 channel views over last 30 days

Consistency in social media activity and content quality

Clean, non-offensive, and engaging content

Professionalism and willingness to work hard

Passion for gaming and drive to succeed together

However, simply meeting the criteria does not guarantee selection in the program.

Applying for partnership program

Google Form application for Partner Program

Advertisement

Players can apply for the Partner Program via the official website. The link for it has been provided below:

Partner Program website: Click here

Users will have to fill an application form (Google form) with details like ID (Aadhar, PAN), Phone Number, name, YouTube channel, and more.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Happy Prince Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?