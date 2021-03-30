Free Fire OB27 Advance Server: Download and registration process in March 2021

Periodic updates are released in Garena Free Fire, bringing in various new aspects. However, before the features are implemented, they are tested in the Advance Server. To access this iteration, users must have an activation code that the developers give out after registrations to a specific number of users.

Recently, registrations for the latest version, i.e., Free Fire OB27 Advance Server, have commenced. This article looks at its download and registration process as of March 2021.

Download and registration process for Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

Registration

Registration for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server can be done on the official website. Users can follow the given steps to register:

Step 1: They have to visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website here.

Step 2: Users must log in via their Facebook accounts to register.

Enter all the necessary details

Step 3: Finally, they should enter all the required details such as name, e-mail address, and mobile number into the text field and press the “Join Now” button.

Players will now get registered for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server. The developers have not revealed the start and the end date, but the download process will begin from April 1st.

Start and end dates are yet to be revealed

Download

Download for the Advance Server begins from April 1st

Gamers can follow these steps to download the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server after it has been made available.

Step 1: After visiting the Advance Server’s website, they have to log in via the Facebook account they used for the registration process.

Step 2: They have to find the “Download APK” option and tap on it. The APK file will soon be downloaded.

Step 3: Users can locate and install the APK file. They must remember to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option.

Rewards for bug reporting

As mentioned earlier, users will require an activation code to access the server. The Advance Server also might have several glitches and bugs. Users will have an opportunity to earn diamonds for reporting them to the developers.