Free Fire OB27 Advance Server: How to register and download

Free Fire has been among some of the most successful titles on the mobile platform. The game has seen a gradual influx of players with every update because developers introduce new content and features, enhancing the user's overall experience.

After the successful OB26 update, the developers are gearing up for the next one as the registration for the latest iteration of Advance Server has begun.

It is a separate Android application where players can test all the new features before implementing them in the game's global version. This article provides the players with a guide to register for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server.

Registering for Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

Players can follow the steps given below to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Free Fire Advance Server. The link has been provided below.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, log in using a Facebook account.

Fill in all the details.

Step 3: Fill in all the particulars (name, email address, and mobile number) in the text field and tap on the 'Join Now' option.

Players will be able to download the APK from April 1, 2021

Step 4: Once the registration is successful, the player will be able to download their APK file after April 1, 2021, by pressing the "Download APK" button

It is essential to point out that Advance Server can hold a certain number of players. Hence, only those who have obtained the activation code will be able to access and play. A limited number of codes are available that can be obtained by registering.

The start and end dates of the Advance Server haven't been announced yet, but it is expected to open soon after the download is made available.

