Free Fire OB27 Advance Server: New characters, pet, UI changes, mode and more

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server is now live. Players can download it from the official website to test out new features before they are implemented in the game. However, they will need an Activation Code to access it.

A variety of new features have been added to the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server. This article takes a look at the latest additions in the server.

Free Fire OB27 Advance Server new features

Before moving forward, it is essential to note that not all the features on the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server will make it to the actual update.

With that in mind, here are the new features that have been added to the server:

#1 Normal and awakened ability merged

The Free Fire characters' normal and awakened abilities have been merged, which means that they would take only one slot. The same was revealed by Garena in a social media post.

#2 New characters

Awakened Andrew – Wolf Pack (Passive)

Awakened Andrew in Free Fire (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server features the Awakened version of Andrew. The official description of his ability reads:

"Armor damage reduction boosted by 8%. An additional 0.15 damage reduction from every teammate carry this skill. "

Xayne – Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Xayne character in Free Fire (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

The other new character in the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server is Xayne. She has an ability called Xtreme Encounter. The official description of the ability reads:

"Gets 100 HP temporarily, 50% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. It lasts for 8 seconds. Cooldown: 150 seconds."

Mystery Character – Falcon Fervor (Passive)

Mystery character in Free Fire (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

Like the previous Advance Servers, this one also features a mystery character. The official description of the character's ability reads:

"Damage increases with distance, up to 5%. Damage to marked enemies increases by 5%."

#3 New Pet

Moony – Paranormal Protection

Moony pet in Free Fire (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

Moony is a new pet introduced in the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server. Its ability reduces damage by 20% when the owner is in an interaction countdown (e.g., Using Med Kit, repairing, etc.)

#4 Characters buffs, nerfs, and change in UI

Change in UI (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

The Character System UI has been revamped, making it more accessible to players. Players will now be able to easily switch characters and skills before a match starts.

Many characters' skills have also been balanced in the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server. Chrono's cooldown has increased, while Wukong's cooldown has reduced.

#5 New Weapon – Kord

New weapon - Kord (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

The new gun in the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server, the Kord, has a low rate of fire but boasts high magazine capacity. The exact stats of the gun have not been revealed yet.

#6 Red custom room card

Red custom room card in Free Fire (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

The new red custom room card will allow players to create rooms with more customization and multiple adjustable options.

#7 New Convoy Crunch mode

New mode (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

In the new Convoy Crunch mode, players have to select one equipment set at the start of the round. They then have to stop a vehicle from reaching its destination.

#8 Akimbo USP and Flamethrower

Akimbo USP (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

The Akimbo USP and the Flamethrower are now available in the battle royale mode.

Players can watch this stream by UnGraduate Gamer to have a complete overview of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server.

