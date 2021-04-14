Free Fire OB27 Service Maintenance Break is over, game available to play now

Garena Free Fire is widely known for its unique and attractive battle royale features. The game has amassed a lot of popularity in recent years, and much of its credit goes to the frequent updates introduced by developers.

Today, Free Fire deployed the massive OB27 update, aka World Series update. As always, it notified users about the long maintenance break from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm IST.

As of April 14th, i.e., today, players weren't able to access the game. However, that was before 6:00 pm. Free Fire has completed the maintenance break, and the game can now be accessed easily.

Free Fire OB27 Service Maintenance Break is over: Players can try out new features

After logging in, players will find a totally revamped lobby and a whole new upgrade to the character loadout system.

Character System revamped

With the new character system, players can easily switch between character info and skills and minimize the character list.

The much-awaited character Xayne and a new character Mard have been added. However, these two characters are not yet accessible for players.

There is a login event going on exclusively for today. If players update and login to Free Fire today, i.e., on April 14th, players will receive exclusive login rewards. The rewards are:

2 Diamond Royale vouchers

2 Luck Royale vouchers

The Bermuda Remastered map has made its way into the game

Players will also notice the Bermuda Remastered map in the Arena section of the game, open to be used in Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes.

Along with all these changes, there were many others on the training grounds. There have been adjustments in weapon balances. A new weapon called "Kord" will also be introduced soon.

Since the OB27 update has already been launched, players can now try out all these new and exciting features.

