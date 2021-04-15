Free Fire OB27 update: 5 best landing spots on Bermuda Remastered map

Garena Free Fire just launched its OB27 World Series update, which brought the fan-favorite Bermuda Remastered map permanently into the game.

Previously, Bermuda Remastered was launched in January for a limited duration. And now, it is available for both the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes.

Though it is a new map, it includes almost all the previous locations from the classic Bermuda arena. The new arena has replacements for some older sites from the original, along with a few newer ones.

This article will share some of the best places to land on the Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire.

Also read: 5 most interesting features of the Garena Free Fire OB27 update

What are the best places to land on the Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire?

#1 - Peak

The Peak has been the most popular drop location since the release of the game. It is an upper region with a few buildings containing high-tier loot and a decent amount of supplies.

Advertisement

This infamous hot drop spot hosts the majority of the early fights in the game. Hence, it is a great landing spot for players who like to play aggressively.

#2 - Factory

The Factory is also one of the famous drop locations in Free Fire. It is situated just behind the Peak. Similar to the latter site, the Factory sees a lot of early game engagements.

However, the location consists of an outstanding amount of loot for one or two squads and can provide good loot for a squad face-off.

Also read: 5 best locations on Garena Free Fire's Bermuda map for loot and rank push

#3 - Samurai's Garden

Advertisement

Samurai's Garden is the replacement for Sentosa Island in the Bermuda Remastered map. It is located at the extreme southwest corner of the map and is a small island that connects to the main map via two bridges.

This location has several buildings that can provide a good amount of loot to players. Rank pushers or players who like to play safely can land here to avoid most early fights.

#4 - Nurek Dam

Nurek Dam in Bermuda Remastered

Nurek Dam is on the northern side of the map. It contains a decent amount of high-tier loot, which is enough for one squad.

This site will not be invaded frequently because of its uncommon location. Hence, it is an excellent spot for rank pushers to land at.

#5 - Katulistiwa

Advertisement

Katulistiwa in Bermuda Remastered

Katulistiwa often sees two or more squads landing for early fights.

The place contains a decent amount of loot, and aggressive players who like to go for a high kill count can drop here to engage in early fights.

Also read: Maro vs Xayne in Free Fire OB27 update: Abilities of the new characters compared