Free Fire OB27 update confirms release date and free rewards revealed

Ever since the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server's release, players have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming update, which is just around the corner. It is expected the patch will induce a plethora of new and exciting features that will unquestionably raise the overall user experience.

Recently, Garena has teased new elements, which include a character and a gun with silhouettes.

Simultaneously, Free Fire has announced that Bermuda Remastered will be permanently opened after the patch, and numerous changes will be made with regards to the characters.

Free Fire has revealed the exact release date and rewards for the upcoming patch in one of its latest social media posts.

Free Fire OB27 update date and free rewards

The social media post reads like this:

"The patch update is happening on the 14th of April! Update the game and login to get bonus rewards. Many new features and updates to look forward to this coming week. Don't forget to jump into the hype and join the rest in Bermuda Remastered!"

The OB27 update will be released on April 14th. As usual, the servers are expected to be down due to maintenance for few hours, during which players will not be able to access the game.

However, the exact patch notes have not been released yet but are expected to quite soon.

Apart from this, players will obtain 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers as free rewards for updating their game.

Players can follow the steps given below to collect the rewards after updating the game:

Click on the calendar icon to open the events section

Step 1: Users must first open "Events" by pressing the "calendar" icon.

Click on the 'Login Rewards' tab

Step 2: Next, they should select the "Login Rewards" section under the Events tab.

Players have to press the claim button to receive the rewards

Step 3: Finally, press the claim button to obtain the vouchers.

