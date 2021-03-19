Free Fire OB27 update expected release date

Over the last few years, Free Fire has witnessed phenomenal success and has emerged as a fan-favorite in the mobile platform's Battle Royale genre. Developer Garena brings in periodic updates and adds new features and content to keep players glued to the game.

After the successful OB26 update, which brought in a new firearm, revamped training ground, weapon balances, and more, the next update is expected to be rolled out in April. This article tries to anticipate a release date for the same.

Expected release date of the Free Fire OB27 update

The ranked season ends on April 15th, and the update is expected to be released a day prior

The previous few Free Fire updates were released just a day prior to the Clash Squad ranked season's conclusion. Following this pattern, it is expected that the Free Fire OB27 update might be released on April 14th. On the day of the update, the game's servers will be down for a few hours, and users will not be able to play during this period.

This is merely an estimated/expected date, and players can look forward to the official announcement a few days before the patch.

As usual, the OB27 update will be preceded by the Advance Server, where gamers can test out the new features and in-game content before their addition to the global version.

The Advance Server is a separate application, and users will have to register themselves to obtain an activation code since it is limited to only a few applicants.

Leaks/rumors

According to a renowned Free Fire data miner, Bart FF, the OB27 update might feature two new characters, also available in the previous Advance Server. This is based on the two new loading screens leaked by him.

Players are quite excited about the upcoming update, and it would be fascinating to see what the developers bring to the table.

