Free Fire OB27 update release date and time in India

Free Fire has become one of the leaders in the mobile segment. One of the possible reasons behind the game’s success is the periodic updates which have kept the player base intact and have resulted in the gradual influx of users worldwide.

Free Fire OB27 update is set to be rolled out today, i.e., 14 April 2021, after extensive Advance Server testing. The upcoming patch will add plenty of new content to the game, including characters, weapons, character balance, UI changes, and more.

Garena has also announced the update date, and here are the details about the upcoming update.

Free Fire OB27 update and expected release time

As usual, the Free Fire servers will be down for scheduled maintenance. During this timeframe, the users will be unable to access the title and will encounter the following, “The server will be ready soon.”

The past few updates have started rolling out about a few hours into the maintenance break. Following the same trend, it is possible that the OB27 update could be made available by around 11:30-12:30 PM IST (+5:30 GMT).

However, players will be unable to access the title until the servers are back. The start and end time of the maintenance, as stated in the recent social media post, is:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on April 14, 2021

End time: 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on April 14, 2021

Users can also obtain multiple rewards including 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers for merely logging in to the game after the update. They will not receive the rewards directly and would have to be collected from the ‘Events’ tab.

Some of the key features of Free Fire OB27 update

Here are some of the key changes that will be induced with the patch:

New character – Xayne

New gun – Kord

An overhauled character leveling system

Loadout system update

Character skill change

Clash Squad mode stores rotation

Bermuda Remastered map permanently opened

Revival mechanism available on all maps

Abilities of Awakened characters merged

