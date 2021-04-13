Free Fire OB27 update features: New gun, character, balances, and more revealed

The highly anticipated Free Fire OB27 update is set to go live on April 14, 2021. It is set to bring numerous changes and features ranging from balances, a new character, and a firearm to UI changes that will provide players with a refreshing experience.

Garena has revealed some of the patch's essential elements.

Free Fire OB27 Update features

#1 - New character - Xayne

New Xayne character in Free Fire

Free Fire had teased a new character using silhouette in the last few days and today revealed the character named Xayne.

The character has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter. It provides players with 100 HP at the highest level and buffs the damage to gloo walls and shields by 80%. It also has a cooldown of 100 seconds.

Note: The ability stated above is from the OB27 Advance Server, and it might change slightly on the actual release.

#2 - New gun – Kord

The previous updates of Free Fire have brought in new firearms into the game. This time around, a new gun called Kord will be induced. This gun's unique aspect is that users gain additional power and firing when it is used in prone or crouch positions.

#3 - Awakened abilities merged and revamped character leveling system

The awakened abilities will be combined with normal ones, occupying a single slot. This will make awakened characters a viable option for players.

Apart from this, the character leveling system will be overhauled. Players will no longer need currencies to increase the level, and memory fragments will suffice.

#4 - Change in character UI and ability balancing

The entire character UI will be revamped with the OB27 patch, making it more accessible for players to switch between the abilities and characters. Loadout will receive a facelift, which will enable them to change the skill sets from the lobby.

Here are some of the changes revealed in the post:

Chrono: Force field radius increased, and self-movement speed reduced.

Rafael: Silent Shots passive ability – downed players will lose HP faster.

Wukong: Cooldown will set when a foe is killed.

Maxim: Increase a small buff.

Hayato Firebrand: Changed to passive skill.

Misha: Driving speed buffed.

A124: Increase the speed of EP to HP conversion.

Olivia: Skill Strengthened.

#5 - Clash Squad Store

Clash Squad store will be updated, providing a wide selection of weapons. Players will be able to select different firearms from numerous store sets.

#6 - Bermuda Remastered Map

Ever since the release of the Remastered map, players have been waiting for its permanent inclusion. After the patch, it will be available for users. Meanwhile, the Kalahari map will become optional to download.

#7 - Revival Mechanism

The revival mechanism will become available on the maps for players to use. It will enable them to bring back teammates.

#8 - Throwable optimization

The smoke grenade's throwing distance and smoke blooming speed will be increased. At the same time, Flashbangs will become easier to use.

