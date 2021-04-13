Free Fire OB27 release date and expected release time revealed

The Free Fire OB26 update was a grand success and undoubtedly brought several new features to the Battle Royale title, refining the overall experience. After the release of the Advance Server, fans are now gearing up for the upcoming patch.

Garena has already revealed the exact date and significant changes/features included in the OB27 update on the social media handles:

New gun: Kord

Alterations in the character UI and leveling system

Merging of awakened and normal abilities

Changes in the Clash Squad store

Permanent introduction of Bermuda Remastered

New revival mechanism

Ability balancing

However, the detailed patch notes are yet to be released. This article looks at the release date and expected time of the highly anticipated Free Fire OB27 update.

Free Fire OB27 release date and expected time

In a social media post, Free Fire revealed the rewards for updating the game, shedding light on the exact release date for the patch.

The Free Fire OB27 update is set to be released tomorrow, i.e., April 14th. As usual, the update will be preceded by the maintenance when the servers will be down, and players will not be able to access the game during this phase.

Players can expect the update to be rolled out sometime after the maintenance, roughly around 1 PM IST (+5:30 GMT). They can download it from Google Play and Apple App Stores.

However, the servers will become accessible only after the maintenance ends, estimated to be around 5:30-6:00 PM IST, like the previous few updates.

Free rewards

Players will receive 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers as rewards for updating to Free Fire OB27 between April 14th and April 18th.

After updating the game, they will have to follow these steps to claim the rewards:

Press the calendar icon to open the events section

Step 1: Users may tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon present on the screen’s right-side to open the event section.

Tap on the 'Login Rewards' tab

Step 2: Next, players will have to click on the “Login Rewards” tab.

Step 3: Lastly, they must press the ‘Claim’ button to obtain the vouchers.

