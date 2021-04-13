Free Fire working redeem code for today (13th April)

Free Fire has a plethora of in-game items, ranging from bundles and emotes to skins and costumes. Most of these items can be purchased from the Free Fire store using diamonds.

Another popular way to get these items is by using redeem codes. These 12 charactered alphanumeric codes are released by Garena on certain occasions and are a great way for players to obtain in-game items for free.

This article provides players with a working Free Fire redeem code for April 13.

Free Fire working redeem codes for (13th April)

Paleolithic Bundle in Garena Free Fire

Redeem code: FF7MUY4ME6SC

Reward: Paleolithic Bundle

Note: This Free Fire redeem code only works for players in the Indonesia region. Users from other regions cannot use them under any circumstances. Players who try to redeem the rewards from outside the specified region will encounter the following error message: “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in this region.”

Using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: First, players must visit Free Fire’s rewards redemption website. They can use the link provided below to do so.

Free Fire rewards redemption website: Click here

Players have to log in to their Free Fire accounts

Step 2: Next, they must to log in to the website via one any of the following apps/websites: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Users with guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem code. To be able to do so, they should bind their Free Fire account with any one of the platforms mentioned above.

Then they have to paste the code in the textfield and press the confirm button

Step 3: Players should then enter the code in the text field and tap on the confirm button.

After redemption is successful the rewards will be sent to the players with 24 hours.

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, the rewards will be sent to the players’ accounts. The rewards can be collected from the mail section.

All currency-based rewards will be automatically credited to the player's account.

If a player faces an error while using the redeem code, it likely means that the code has been used up or is not meant for that given region.

