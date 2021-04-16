Free Fire OB27 World Series update: APK download link for Android users

The Free Fire OB27 World Series update was released on April 14.

Apart from the optimization and balancing that came with the update, the developers made several other exciting additions to the game, including two new characters, one weapon, and more.

The latest version of Free Fire can be downloaded via the Google Play Store / Apple App Store. Players can also use the APK and OBB files of the game to download and install the Free Fire OB27 update on their Android devices.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how to download the Free Fire OB27 World Series update.

Downloading Free Fire OB27 World Series update

To download the new Free Fire OB27 version, players need to have both the APK and OBB files of the game. The links to the files are provided below:

Free Fire OB27 World Series update APK file: Click here

Free Fire OB27 World Series update OBB file: Click here

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must download the APK and OBB files of the Free Fire OB27 World Series update from the links above.

The size of the APK and OBB files are 43 MB and 642 MB, respectively. Players must ensure that they have adequate storage space available on their Android devices before downloading the files.

Step 2: Next, players must locate and install the APK file on their Android devices. However, they should not open the game yet.

Step 3: Players should then rename the OBB file to “main.2019114292.com.dts.freefireth” and copy it to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth.

Players must not change the extension of the OBB file. If they do so, the game won’t function. If there isn’t a folder with the name ‘com.dts.freefireth’, players will have to create one.

Step 4: After the files have been copied to the respective directory, players can open Free Fire and enjoy the game.

If players encounter an error message stating there was a problem parsing the package, they can try redownloading the files and following the steps mentioned above again.

