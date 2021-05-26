Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: Activation Code details, Facebook registration link, and more

Garena Free Fire's OB28 Advance Server will open tomorrow, i.e., on May 27th, and close on June 3rd. Registrations for the same are currently underway.

Players can register for the OB28 Advance Server by logging in through their Facebook accounts linked with their in-game profile. However, they will require an Activation code to access its APK file.

This article shares details regarding the Facebook registration procedure for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server and everything about the Activation Code.

How to register and get an activation code for Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

This iteration's APK file will appear on the server tomorrow, but only users who have registered can access it. Players need to register through their linked Facebook IDs to do the same.

Server open and close dates

Players can follow these steps to register through their Facebook IDs:

Step 1: They need to click on this link to go to the Free Fire Advance Server website.

Step 2: Then, users must select the "Login Facebook" tab.

Step 3: They have to fill in all of the necessary information and then click the "Join Now" button to complete the OB28 Advance Server registration.

Fill in all the details

Gamers will be able to download the APK directly from the website on May 27th. However, since the server will allow a limited number of accounts, players who do not have the Activation Code will be unable to log in.

What is the Activation Code?

The developers distribute Activation Codes, usually to collaborators, content creators, and chosen members of the Free Fire community.

An Activation Code

The code can only be used once by a player when they launch the Advance Server for the first time, and there are no other ways to get it. Since there are only a small number of codes available, players must register soon to obtain them.

Note: Not all registered users will be able to use the Advance Server.

