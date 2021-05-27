Free Fire OB28 Advance Server APK download link for Android devices

Typically, developers of Free Fire release an Advance Server to try out features before they are released with the final update. Today, i.e., May 27th, the server for the latest iteration - OB28, has initiated.

It comprises various new assets, and the fans are very excited to get their hands on the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server. It is only available on the Android platform, and the APK for the same is present on its official website.

This article provides a detailed guide on how players can download the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server.

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server using the APK file

Note: The size of the APK file is 607 MB. Hence, before players proceed with the download, they have to ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices.

Here are the steps on how to download and install the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Advance Server. Players can click on this link to get redirected to it.

Step 2: They must then log in and tap on the “Download APK” button. The APK file will soon get downloaded.

Click on the APK Download button

Step 3: Gamers will have to locate and install it. However, they need to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

Step 4: Lastly, players can open the game. A pop-up will appear on their screen, asking them to enter the Activation Code.

Upon entering the code, they can test out all the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server features.

Disclaimer: An Activation Code is necessary for the players to get into the Advance Server. The developers give it after the registration, and there is no other method to receive the code.

If the player encounters an error message reading that there was a problem parsing the package, they can download the APK file again and follow the same steps stated above.

The Advance Server might consist of bugs and glitches. Players have the opportunity to earn diamonds by reporting them.

