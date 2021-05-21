Free Fire OB28 Advance Server Login: How to register and download

Garena releases an Advance Server before every major Free Fire update.

Players can use this server to test out new features before they are implemented in the game. They can also report bugs and other issues to the developers in exchange for in-game rewards.

Players can receive diamonds for reporting bugs in the Free Fire Advance Server

Players can follow the steps provided below to register themselves for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server and download when the APK becomes available:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website. They can click on this link to do so.

Step 2: Once on the website, they should click on the ‘Login Facebook’ button.

Fill in all the details in the text boxes

Step 3: Players must then fill in their particulars in the form that pops up, including their name, email ID, and phone number.

Step 4: Once they have entered all the details, players should click on the ‘Join Now’ button to finish their pre-registration.

The download for the Advance Server will begin from May 27

The APK file for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server will be made available from May 27, 2021, and players will be able to download it directly from the official website.

However, it is important to note that only a few players will have access to the Advance Server. These players will receive an Activation Code from Free Fire developers to access it.

Players can watch the video below to learn more about the pre-registration procedure for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server.

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server start date and end date

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server will begin from May 27, 2021

Players will be able to access the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server from May 27, 2021. It will be accessible for a week until June 3, 2021.

Any progress on the Advance Server will not carry over to the global version of the game.

