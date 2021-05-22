Free Fire OB28 Advance Server registrations: All you need to know

Like most games, Free Fire receives frequent updates that fix bugs and add new content to the battle royale.

Before each update is released, the developers allow certain players to test out new features in an Advance Server. This is done to ensure that there are no lingering problems with the new version of the game before it gets officially released.

The registration drive for the upcoming Free Fire Advance Server (OB28) began a few days ago. Players can register for the server to have a chance at checking out all the new features that are set to arrive in the game.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

How to register for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

To visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website, click here.

Players can follow the steps given below to register for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server:

Step 1: Using the link provided above, players can visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website.

Players need to fill in all the required info

Step 2: Next, players should click on the “Login Facebook” button. After logging in, a form will pop up on the screen, asking them to enter details like their email ID and phone number.

Step 3: Once they have filled in the required information, players should click on the “Join Now” button.

Applications will be reviewed by the developers. Only a certain number of players will be selected.

Selected users will be provided with an Activation Code that they can use to access the Advance Server.

(Note: Without an Activation Code, players will not be able to access the Advance Server. There is no alternative way to receive the code besides registration.)

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server Timeline

Timeline of the Free Fire Advance Server

The Free Fire OB28 Advance Server timeline is also available on the official website. According to the timeline, the server will be made available on May 27th, 2021, and will last until June 3rd, 2021.

It is important to note that any progress on the server will not be carried over to the global version of the game.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Pirotes Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?