Free Fire OB28 new event rewards: Legendary emote and McLaren car skin

The developers unveiled the Free Fire x McLaren collaboration on May 25th. Fans have been eagerly waiting for exclusive content related to the association to arrive ever since.

The Free Fire OB28 update has taken place and the servers are finally back up. In addition, several new events have started, where multiple rewards are in-store for the users.

A top up event has arrived, and it has brought in two cosmetic items from the collaboration - “McLaren P1 - Helios” skin and “Win and Chill” emote. This article provides a guide on how users can get them in Free Fire.

How to get free legendary emote and McLaren skin in Free Fire

As stated earlier, the exclusive McLaren car skin and legendary emote are in the top up event. It will run between June 8th and June 15th.

McLaren P1 - Helios skin

During the event, players will have to purchase a required number of diamonds to obtain the two items. The exact specifics are as follows:

McLaren P1 - Helios: Top up 200 diamonds

Win and Chill: Top up 500 diamonds.

Note: The top up rewards are basically free, as users do not have to use any in-game currency to acquire them. However, they will have to pay money to purchase the required amount of diamonds.

How to top up diamonds and claim the rewards

The steps to purchase the in-game currency and redeem the items are as follows:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and press the “Diamond” icon, as shown in the given picture:

Click on the "Diamond" icon

Step 2: All top up options will appear. Users will then need to purchase the required number of diamonds.

Top up options would appear on the screens

After doing so, users will have to claim the McLaren skin and free emote manually.

Step 3: Click on the “Calendar” icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Claim button will be present after players purchase the required number of diamonds

Step 4: Navigate through the events tab and press the “McLaren Top up” button. A claim button will be present beside the respective rewards if the Diamonds requirement has already been met.

