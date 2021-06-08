Free Fire OB28 Rampage New Dawn update for Android: APK+OBB download links

The much-anticipated Free Fire OB28 update is finally live. Several new features have made their way into the game, including a new weapon, grenade, and more.

However, players will only be able to try them out after the maintenance break ends.

The game can be updated to the latest iteration from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Android users can also utilize APK and OBB files to install it on their devices.

This article is a detailed guide on how players can download the Free Fire OB28 version using the latter.

How to download Free Fire OB28 version using APK and OBB files

Free Fire OB28 Rampage New Dawn update APK file: Click here

Free Fire OB28 Rampage New Dawn update OBB file: Click here

Both files are needed to install the Free Fire OB28 update. The size of the APK is around 45 MB, whereas that of the OBB file is 647 MB. Hence, before users proceed with the download, they must ensure that sufficient storage space is available on their devices.

Step 1: First, they must download both APK and OBB files of the Free Fire OB28 version using the above links.

Step 2: Gamers have to toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” option and install the APK. However, they shouldn’t open the game yet.

Step 3: After that, they are required to rename the OBB file as “main.2019114401.com.dts.freefireth” and then paste it to this directory: Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth.

Note: Players shouldn’t change the extension of the OBB file. If there isn’t a folder named “com.dts.freefireth”, they will have to create one themselves.

Finally, they can open Free Fire and log in to their accounts to enjoy playing the new version.

Maintenance details

As stated above, the game will only become accessible after the maintenance ends. Here are the timings for it:

Start time: June 8th, 2021, at 9:30 AM IST

End time: June 8th, 2021, at 6:00 PM IST

